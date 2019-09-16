Florida couple had sex in the back of a police car after DUI arrest, cops say

Megan Mondanaro (left) and Aaron Thomas (right) Nassau County Sheriff's Office

There is a time and place for everything. And, more often then not, that place is rarely in the back of a police car.

A Florida couple face a list of charges after a deputy said they had sex in the back of his patrol car.

The Nassau County deputy originally arrested 31-year-old Aaron Thomas and 35-year-old Megan Mondanaro on DUI charges. And then things got a little frisky in the back seat.

According to an arrest report, a deputy observed the couple riding bikes with no lights in the middle of South Fletcher Avenue. After they narrowly escaped being hit by a car, the deputy pulled them over. He noted that the couple smelled from alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Eventually, the deputy placed the couple in the backseat of his patrol car. That’s when the couple started going at it.

“While I was outside of my patrol vehicle, Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex,” the deputy wrote. “When I opened up the door to stop them, Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down.”

Thomas, while being removed from the vehicle, somehow managed to escape the grasp of the deputy and took off running through a nearby parking lot. He was later caught behind a Cold Stone Creamery. The sheriff’s office added an extra theft charge after deputies said he took the handcuffs with him during his brief time on the lam.

Thomas and Mondanaro are being held at a detention facility in Nassau County. Mondanaro’s bond was set at $12,508; Thomas is being held without bond.

Mondanaro and Thomas have extensive rap sheets. Most recently, Thomas served 46 days for assaulting a law enforcement officer. Mondanaro recently served 60 days for a parole violation stemming from a prior conviction.