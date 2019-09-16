He’s dressed like ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ and he’s missing. Coast Guard is searching

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 43-year-old man last seen on Saturday dressed as “Captain Jack Sparrow,” from the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

According to a news release, the Coast Guard received information from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office that the man went missing on Saturday evening from Hunter Springs Park where he intended to paddle board on the Crystal River.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater deployed an MG-60 Jayhawk at around 1 a.m. Monday morning to begin the search and a 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Yankeetown hit the waters at first light Monday morning.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting in the search. The paddle boarder has not been identified, but anyone with information should call Coat Guard Sector St. Petersburg Command Center at 727-824-7506.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW