Florida school bus driver saves student from a speeding truck
A Citrus County school bus driver was recognized for saving the life of one of her young passengers who was nearly hit by a truck.
On Tuesday, Citrus County’s school board members and Superintendent Sandra Himmel recognized Becky Schaffer with the superintendent’s Making A Difference award for saving a boy getting off the bus in April.
A school district video shows Schaffer’s heroism on April 18. It shows a student getting off Schaffer’s school bus and as he steps off Schaffer waves her hand and yells to the student.
The boy listened, and hurried back onto the bus just as a passing truck flies by.
During the presentation of the award, the superintendent said, “I truly believed she saved the life of this student. What a marvelous job she did with her alertness to keep our kids safe.”
