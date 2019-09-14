Florida school bus driver saves student from a speeding truck

Becky Shaffer, a school bus driver for Citrus County, was honored with an award for saving a boy from being nearly hit by a truck. Citrus County School District

A Citrus County school bus driver was recognized for saving the life of one of her young passengers who was nearly hit by a truck.

On Tuesday, Citrus County’s school board members and Superintendent Sandra Himmel recognized Becky Schaffer with the superintendent’s Making A Difference award for saving a boy getting off the bus in April.

A school district video shows Schaffer’s heroism on April 18. It shows a student getting off Schaffer’s school bus and as he steps off Schaffer waves her hand and yells to the student.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The boy listened, and hurried back onto the bus just as a passing truck flies by.

During the presentation of the award, the superintendent said, “I truly believed she saved the life of this student. What a marvelous job she did with her alertness to keep our kids safe.”

SHARE COPY LINK With the first day of school in Broward and Miami-Dade counties fast approaching, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers the rules of the road when encountering a school bus