Burgers they got in the McDonald’s drive-thru were cold. So, out came the guns, cops say

Two Palm Coast men didn’t ask for the manager when they felt their five McDonald’s burgers were cold, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. They pulled out what used to be called “heaters” — handguns.

Deftly fielding customer displeasure comes with acclimating to McDonald’s employee life, but this complaint as described in the arrest report exceeded the job description as well as the law. Two 20-year-olds, Jordon Dunn and Jawan Davis, were arrested Monday in the MickeyD’s drive-thru.

Dunn, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and misdemeanor marijuana possession, posted $10,500 bond on Tuesday. Davis remains in jail on $13,000 bond, charged with grand theft of a firearm by pickpocketing, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and driving without a license.

The stolen firearm was a Springfield XP5 handgun, which the sheriff’s office says was found on the floorboards behind the driver’s seat and turned out to be stolen from St. John’s County. Flagler deputies said they found a Daisy Powerline Model 5501 BB air pistol on the shotgun seat floorboard.

According to the arrest reports, at around 3:30 a.m. Davis and Dunn rolled up to the McDonald’s on Belle Terre Parkway for some late night feasting. The drive-thru worker brought them five burgers and Davis found them unsatisfactorily cold. The worker said Davis and Dunn asked for a do-over and backed up their request by pulling out pistols “in a threatening manner.”

Judging by the grand theft charge, Dunn, the driver, is accused of holding the Springfield pistol and Davis held the Daisy BB gun.

Dunn told deputies “that Jawan was just playing around and was saying statements as ‘they’re taking too long,’ and ‘I don’t play about my food,’” the arrest report said.

The drive-thru worker went inside and told another worker about the unhappy, gun-happy customers in drive-thru. Deputies showed up at 3:51 a.m. and arrested Dunn and Davis.

“This is a story that could have had a very different outcome,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This employee kept his cool and did the right thing by calling us. Thanks to his actions and the quick response from our deputies, no one was injured. These guys were driving around looking for trouble and they got it. Now, they can enjoy the food served at the Green Roof Inn.”

That’s Staly’s nickname for the Flagler County Jail.