Florida

Sheriff’s Office deputy accidentally shoots himself at a gun range, cops say

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning, the agency said.

Sheriff John Mina said the shooting occurred at roughly 10:30 a.m. during a training session at the agency’s shooting range. The deputy received treatment for a lower body injury at the scene but was eventually flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The deputy, who is a corporal and eight-year veteran of the agency, is in stable condition after his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

What caused the weapon to be discharged is still under investigation.

According to Mina, the deputy was going through “normal firearms qualifications” that authorities undergo multiple times a year.

C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald.
