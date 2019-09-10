Do you know what is in your child’s backpack? A parent found out the hard way

A bearded dragon was brought to school in the backpack of a Bay County middle schooler. Bay District Schools

A Florida girl didn’t want to leave her pet bearded dragon, Jango, home alone while she was at school.

So what did she do?

She put him in her Vera Bradley backpack and went off to sixth grade.

Her plan didn’t quite work out.

On Monday, Bay Schools District in the Panhandle posted a picture of Jango in a mail courier box on a Shopkins pillow on Facebook with a reminder to parents.

“Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone but a backpack (Vera Bradley no less) is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day,” the district said. “Parents please check those backpacks in the a.m.!”

The pet was soon returned to the student’s parent and the district posted an update.

“We’ve heard from Jango’s adult and he has been successfully secured back at home,” the district said. “His student owner didn’t want him to be sad at home all alone today so she brought him to school for some company.”

A person using the name Tiffany N Kennedy on Facebook said she thought her daughter was being responsible when she got herself ready to go to her Panama City Beach school.

“I can not believe my kid did this,” she wrote to the district.