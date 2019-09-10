Florida

Florida man smashes 20 cars because Donald Trump ‘owes me one trillion dollars,’ cops say

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Wilson, 30, caused about $30,000 in damages when he smashed at least 20 cars. He told police, “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the Mafia.”
Going on a vandalism spree must have made an Okaloosa man tired, as deputies found him taking a nap on a bench after the incident, deputies said.

On Monday morning, Justin Wilson, 30, caused about $30,000 worth of damage when he damaged at least 20 cars parked at a Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island in the Panhandle , according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies Wilson used rocks and a belt to smash windows and beat the cars.

Deputies responded to the parking lot and found Wilson passed out on a bench in front of the resort.

After they woke him up, deputies said he told them, “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the Mafia.”

Justin Wilson Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Wilson, who police say is homeless, is facing 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and six counts misdemeanor criminal mischief. He remains in jail on a $31,000 bond

