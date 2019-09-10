A Florida woman took a cop car for a joy ride. The ride had a shocking ending

After being arrested for stalking, Mary Fritz, 30, stole the High Springs police car she was in the back of and went on a high speed chase that involved Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville police. Alachua County Sheriff's Office

After police arrested her on charges of harassing and stalking a person around town, a Gainesville woman found herself in the back of a cop car. She then wriggled her way into the front seat and stepped on the gas, police said.

On Monday, a woman drove to the High Springs Police Department to tell officers that Mary Fritz, 30, wouldn’t leave her alone, according to a police report. Officers found that Fritz was sending harassing text messages and following the woman around town.

Due to the messages, High Springs police arrested Fritz and took her to the police department. While she was restrained and sitting alone in the backseat of a patrol car at the station, Fritz slipped her hands from behind her back and climbed through the partition into the front seat.

She then stepped on the gas and rammed into an automatic gate at the High Springs station, police said.

Although she fled the area, authorities were still tracking her through the GPS in the car. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said she left the county but then came back.

While she was heading into the county, High Springs police were on her tail and a sheriff’s office helicopter was overhead.

Deputies were able to deploy stop sticks, which puncture tires when they’re driven over, but Fritz avoided them, deputies said. At this point in the chase, Fritz now had officers from Gainesville police, High Springs police and the sheriff’s office chasing her down.

An officer was able to hit the back tires of the car Fritz was driving, causing it to spin sideways, which stopped the chase. After several commands to get out of the car Fritz did, but refused to get on the ground, deputies said.

In order to arrest her, a deputy tazed Fritz.

She was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, grand theft auto, stalking and criminal mischief. She remains in the Alachua County jail without bond.