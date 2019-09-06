Woman kicks mama duck, lets dogs maul duckling thinking they were an invasive species, cops say

Bonnie Sue Nave, a 59-year-old St. Petersburg woman, is was arrested and charged with letting her two dogs kill a duckling while she kicked the duckling’s mom, who tried to stop the attack, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A St. Petersburg woman said a mother duck and its duckling were attacking her dogs. So, she kicked the mother and let the dogs maul the baby, deputies said.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, two people saw Bonnie Sue Nave, 59, letting her two dogs kill a duckling while the duckling’s mother tried to stop them, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office report.

While the mama duck was trying to stop the dogs, Nave kicked the duck several times to allow her pets to continue killing the duckling, deputies said.

Deputies said that Nave denied the attack happened, but did say the ducks were attacking her dogs. She also told deputies that she though the ducks were an invasive species.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty on Wednesday. She bonded out later that day on $10,000 bail.