A Florida man was arrested after a fight — and a turkey sandwich was involved, cops say

A fight between a man and woman escalated into violence in Port Richey.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding Saturday to a disturbance call made contact with the female victim.

She told officers that she was in “close proximity” with the defendant, Billy Bryant, when they began to argue.

The argument soon escalated and the 40-year-old suspect threw a turkey sandwich at her, striking the victim in the face, near her eye.

The report went on to say that the conflict turned even more violent, with Bryant pinching the woman’s neck, causing a visible abrasion, and pushing her head onto a car.

Due to her statement and “fresh injury” to her neck, the West Virginia native was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic battery.

As of Wednesday morning, Bryant was still in custody at the Land O Lakes facility.