With deputies on patrol for Hurricane Dorian, a drunk driver slammed into one, cops say

With Florida feeling the effects of Dorian, police are warning drivers to stay off the road.

One driver didn’t listen to the warnings of St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, even driving drunk early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 5 a.m., while patrolling areas in Fort Pierce susceptible to flooding, that driver slammed into a deputy head-on. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was patrolling in a high-water humvee when hit, deputies said.

The driver admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and was driving with a suspended license, deputies said.

Both the deputy and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Names of the driver and the deputy were not released.

“I repeat my plea to all residents to stay at home and off the roads until Dorian has completely passed our area,” Mascara said. “It is just too risky and too dangerous to be out and about.”