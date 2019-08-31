After a Florida man split up with his wife he killed her, then himself, cops say

A Hernando County man murdered his ex-wife before killing himself Saturday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies arrived they had to save at least two people from a closet. Miami Herald File

Hernando County deputies saved two people from a closet they were hiding in Saturday when a man broke into the home and killed his ex-wife before killing himself, deputies said.

Just after 6 a.m., Hernando County deputies rushed to a home in Weeki Wachee, which is near Tampa, regarding a home invasion, according to the sheriff’s office.

A person inside had called 911 asking for help. The caller told the operator that someone had came inside the home and gunshots were being fired. The caller, and at least one other person, hid in a closet during the shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found broken glass at the front door and quickly removed the caller and one other person from the closet, taking them to safety.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deputy investigation has so far found that the married who once lived in the home together had recently separated or divorced. The husband moved to Spring Hill, while the wife remained in the Weeki Wachee home.

Early this morning, the husband went back to the house, forced his way in and shoot and killed the wife. He then killed himself inside the house, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of anyone involved in the murder-suicide due to Marsy’s Law, which went into effect in 2018 and expanded the rights of crime victims.