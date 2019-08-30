Florida

When the toddler annoyed him, the Florida 14-year-old beat her to death, cops say

Johnathan Godwin
Johnathan Godwin Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

When the toddler annoyed him, 14-year-old Johnathan Godwin “repeatedly hit her in the chest, back, legs, and head with his fist and a belt,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

When the 3-year-old’s mother came home, she rushed the girl to a hospital, but the child died.

Johnathan, who deputies say was babysitting the girl and two other small children on Aug. 16, has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated child abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old was “left in charge” of the three small children. The relationship between the victim and the teen was not revealed.

“The suspect while watching the victim for several hours, became annoyed with the victim for crying ...” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

An investigation revealed that the teenager “had a history of abusing and burning another small child.”

The sheriff’s office said the teen admitted to hurting the child. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
