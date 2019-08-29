Legoland has just the ticket for unappreciated first responders

WINTER HAVEN, FL -- The LEGO Movie World at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Hurricane season can take a toll on first responders. Luckily, Legoland wants to show some appreciation.

The Winter Haven theme park is offering first responders free admission during the entire month of September, according to a news release. Their families can also purchase tickets for 50 percent off.

“Legoland Florida Resort is honored to have the opportunity to offer this month-long ticket deal to those who dedicate themselves to aiding and protecting our communities,” Public Relations Manager Chloé Boehm said via email. “It’s a small gesture that enables us to show our appreciation.”

In addition to first responders, the offer extends to corrections officers, TSA agents, U.S. Forest Service rangers as well as other active or retired law enforcement officials. Eligible individuals have to show valid identification on the day of their visit to take advantage of this discount.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With emergency personnel gearing up for Hurricane Dorian, next weekend can’t come soon enough.