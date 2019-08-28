He had a problem with Michael Jackson, so he attacked an impersonator, Florida cops say

A Florida man who apparently wasn’t a Michael Jackson fan was arrested Saturday night in the attack on an impersonator of the late pop icon.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, later identified as Todd Mahon, started a fight with the Jackson impersonator who was performing outside a nightclub in Dunedin. The singer’s act included an 11-year-old child.

Bystanders called 911 after the 51-year-old confronted the singer, aggressively yelling at him for promoting music made by a child molester. Though accused of sexual abuse, Jackson was never convicted.

The confrontation soon turned physical.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When deputies caught up with Mahon, he “reeked of alcohol and his speech was slurred,” according to the complaint.

He initially admitted to confronting the street entertainer, but then recanted, the report said.

Regardless, the Clearwater resident was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication, a misdemeanor. He was released on $100 bond.