Police say he led them on a chase, then told them why: He had to use his own toilet

Aaron Hiler-Turner, 20 Manatee County Sheriff's Office

A Bradenton man arrested after a high-speed chase told deputies he fled from them because had to use the bathroom and his home toilet is the only one he uses, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Aaron Hiler-Turner was parked behind the Ace Hardware in the 9000 block of Cortez Road just after 11 p.m. and as a deputy approached his vehicle, the 20-year-old sped off, “at a high rate of speed.”

Initial attempts to pull Hiler-Turner over failed, but he eventually complied and that’s when he explained his reasoning for speeding away, the report states.

The deputy asked what he was doing behind Ace Hardware and according to the report, Hiler-Turner said he stopped to call his mother because he wasn’t feeling well. Deputies say traces of marijuana were seen on Hiler-Turner’s lap, as well as on the lap of a male juvenile in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded “a large baggie” of marijuana, three vape pens with THC cartridges and a Smith & Wesson .357 handgun, which had been reported stolen, the report states.

Hiler-Turner was then placed in handcuffs and detained on scene while the search continued, deputies say.

The report states that deputies further discovered 11 grams of cocaine, 11 Vyvanse pills and another handgun.

Hiler-Turner was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft of a firearm.

He posted bond and was released pending a future court date.