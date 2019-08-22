Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old boy

Cedric Barnes was last seen getting into a silver sedan, driven by an unknown man, authorities said. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A 10-year-old boy is missing in Clay County near Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert for Cedric Barnes, who was last seen on Thursday near the 2000 block of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park.

Cedric was seen getting into a silver sedan, driven by an unknown man. He was wearing a blue-striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack.

He may have had a red scooter with him when he went missing, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Cedric’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.