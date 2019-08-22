Florida
Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 10-year-old boy
A 10-year-old boy is missing in Clay County near Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert for Cedric Barnes, who was last seen on Thursday near the 2000 block of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park.
Cedric was seen getting into a silver sedan, driven by an unknown man. He was wearing a blue-striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack.
He may have had a red scooter with him when he went missing, authorities said.
Anyone with information on Cedric’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.
