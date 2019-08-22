Another Florida toddler has been left in a hot car. The 4-year-old was airlifted to hospital

On Thursday afternoon, Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 4-year-old who was found unresponsive in a car. The child has been airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Baker County Sheriff's Office

Another Florida child has been found left in a hot car. When authorities arrived, the child was unresponsive.

On Thursday afternoon, Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a 4-year-old who was found unresponsive in a car, the sheriff’s office said.

The child has been airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, deputies said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden “is asking the community to pray for God’s protection over this child and all first responders involved.”

Earlier this month, a mother in Broward County was charged with leaving her child strapped in a car seat for three hours. Two weeks prior to that incident a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a hot van at an Oakland Park daycare.

In 2019, 35 children have died nationwide as a result of being left in a hot car, according to kidsandcars.org, a nonprofit that raises awareness of child safety in cars. In Florida, four children have died this year, according to the organization.