Florida sheriff hits, kills man crossing the highway in Hernando County, cops say

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast hit and killed a man walking on U.S. 19 in Hernando County on Wednesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Citrus County Sheriff hit and killed a man on the highway Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Sheriff Mike Prendergast, 62, was driving home on U.S. Highway 19 in Hernando County, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said. He was coming from a board meeting with the Sheriff’s Ranches Enterprises, Inc.

A pedestrian tried to cross the road and went into the outside traffic lane where Prendergast was driving.

The pedestrian, 59-year-old Ronnie Anthony Heath of Citrus County, was killed in the ensuing crash, deputies said.

Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a crash investigation and Prendergast is cooperating fully, deputies said. The preliminary investigation found that alcohol was not a factor for the driver in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
