A boy’s walk home from school ended in a jump from a moving pickup truck, cops say

Timothy Miller Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via Boynton Beach Police Department

A 12-year-old Boynton Beach boy dived out of a moving pickup truck to escape an attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Boynton Beach police arrested West Palm Beach resident Timothy Miller, 26, on charges of kidnapping under the age of 13, resisting an officer with violence and child neglect.

According to the arrest report, the boy was walking home after being dropped off by his school bus in the 3000 block of Hypoluxo Road when Miller offered him a ride in his white pickup truck. The boy told police Miller told him he gives kids rides all the time and “not to worry because he wouldn’t do anything weird.”

Swayed by what he thought was Miller’s friendly smile and that Miller seemed nice, the boy got into the truck, he told police.

Soon after, however, the boy said, Miller asked him if he had any drugs and “began looking at him strangely.” Combined with Miller beginning to drive erratically, the boy figured he’d take his chances jumping from the truck.

Miller told him he wasn’t allowed to leave and sped up, the boy said, but fear fueled determination and he dived out in the 700 block of Hypoluxo Road.

Two trailing drivers saw the boy’s jump, saw him tended to by other good Samaritans and went after Miller’s truck on to Interstate 95. the police report said. When he got off at Gateway Boulevard, they used their vehicles to block his truck in and hold him for police.

Cops say Miller admitted picking up the boy, but claimed he thought the boy was in high school and could sell him drugs.

Florida Department of Corrections online records say Miller did 14 months in prison for criminal mischief and robbery in 2011-2013.