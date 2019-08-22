Feel the heat: Event Friday at UM will replicate life in a stifling prison cell

For the nearly 100,000 state prisoners in Florida, part of the punishment is a lack of air conditioning in a state where the summer heat is brutal.

Activists, joined by Deputy House Democratic Leader Shevrin Jones, want to call attention to the stifling conditions. On Friday, the University of Miami Hope Public Interest Resource Center will host a Beat the Heat Challenge.

The idea is to replicate what it is like to be in a cell with no AC and no ventilation.

Lawmakers, the news media and the public will be challenged to spend three minutes in a mock prison cell.

Former prison system employees, inmates, advocates and relatives of the currently incarcerated will be on hand.

The event, also sponsored by FAMM (Families Against Mandatory Minimums) and Florida Cares, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at UM’s Rock Plaza, Whitton University Center, 1306 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables.