Will the cows come home? Florida ranchers lose $20,000 worth of cattle in heifer heist

The Hendry County Sheriffs Office are asking for help finding 25 head of cattle that were stolen from Palmers Ranch & Cattle Company in LeBelle, Florida. The owners of the cattle are offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads an arrest and return of the cattle. Hendry County Sheriff's Office

It was bedtime in the pasture when thieves raided a ranch last week. Someone took 25 heads of cattle, and the ranchers weren’t happy.

Sometime during the night and early morning hours of Aug. 14, the thieves took off with the penned heifers from Palmers Ranch & Cattle Company in LeBelle, Florida, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Hendry County Sheriff's Office

The theft was reported to Hendry County Agricultural deputies on Saturday. The heifers that were taken were of Brangus and Brahman breed.

The owners of the cattle are offering a $7,500 reward to the person with information that leads to the recovery and prosecution of those that stole the cattle.

Palmers Ranch told the Miami Herald that the cattle are valued at $20,000.

Jason Davis, who’s been working at Palmer Ranch for 15 years, told NBC 2 that whoever stole the cattle knew what they were doing.

“Whoever it was had a big trailer,” Davis told NBC 2. “It would have taken at least a 32-foot trailer and a one-ton pickup you know to haul them. Somebody knew what they were doing; it wouldn’t take long.”

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-4060 or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477, where you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.