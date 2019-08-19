A travel website ranked America’s friendliest states. Florida didn’t do so well

A Big 7 Travel poll ranked Florida the 42nd most friendly state. They pointed to Miami’s subpar reputation on the “Friendly Scale.” pportal@miamiherald.com

It probably had something to do with the heavy traffic and the lack of turn signals.

A new poll found that Florida lacks the southern charm that often distinguishes states below the Mason Dixon line.

Florida is the 42nd most friendly state, according to rankings published by Big 7 Travel. The list, which came complete with brief blurbs explaining their ranking, surveyed the site’s social audience of 1.5 million people who must have repeatedly pointed to South Florida’s poor reputation:

“Considering Miami is often voted as one of the least friendly cities in America, Florida has its work cut out for it. Cities such as Orlando and its tourist-friendly initiatives are helping the state big time, but overall its reputation has some catching up to do.”

Florida was the only southern state ranked in the bottom 20-percentile. Of the states ranked below Florida, most are located in the Mid-Atlantic like New York (50), Massachusetts (47) and New Jersey (46).

