Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy are searching for two fishermen who never came home
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Boaters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker launched from the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp in Jacksonville near Port Canaveral Friday. They were in a 24-foot center console heading toward “8A” reef on a fishing trip.
The two men haven’t been seen since, the Coast Guard’s command center in Jacksonville said.
On Saturday, the Coast Guard and crews from the Navy and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the two overdue boaters.
Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral watchstanders were notified by a family member that the boaters had not returned as expected Friday evening.
The Coast Guard is using a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Canaveral, an HC-130 Hercules search plane from Air Station Clearwater and the Coast Guard Cutter Ridley, an 87-foot Patrol Boat to conduct searches.
If you have any information that could help find the pair contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.
Comments