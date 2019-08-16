Gus Barreiro, ex-lawmaker and advocate for vulnerable children, has died

TO DADE--08/08/03--RAUL RUBIERA Herald Staff Representative Gus Barreiro (CQ) appointed to Chair House select committee on juvenile detention facilities. As Barreiro speaks, representatives Marcelo Llorente,(CQ) Yolly Robertson (CQ), Juan Carlos Planas (CQ) and Wilbert “Tee” Holloway,(CQ), stand behind him.l-r Miami Herald staff

When Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber first met Gus Barreiro, the two politicians were gearing up to begin the 2000 legislative session in Tallahassee. Members of the Miami-Dade delegation had gathered, and were asked to say a few words about themselves.

Barreiro, who fled Cuba on a Red Cross flight at age 3, became overcome with emotion. “He said, ‘I would sweep the floors if that’s what they asked me to do’,” Gelber recalls.

Instead, Barreiro became one of the state’s greatest advocates for vulnerable children — and perhaps Florida’s most powerful voice for adolescents who were caught up in the juvenile justice system.

During his eight years in the Florida Legislature, and later as the public policy and community engagement liaison with The Children’s Trust, Barreiro fought lawmakers, state agency heads, bureaucrats — and even members of his own political party — to improve conditions for impoverished children, and kids in foster care and state custody.

He died unexpected Friday morning of a massive heart attack, said his half-brother, Bruno Barreiro, who served on the Miami-Dade County Commission from 1998 to 2018. He was 60.

“A lot of oppressive policies and inhumane conditions would have continued in the shadows, if not for Gus,” said Gelber, who had joined with Barreiro through the years to advocate for juvenile justice reform, though the two had to cross the political aisle to do so. “He was not afraid to shine a light on it and to speak out against it in the most forceful of ways.

“The thing that I loved about him was that he always spoke in such an unvarnished way, and from the heart. He was always speaking out for folks who didn’t have a champion, and, frankly, would never have a champion. No one was lining up for kids in custody, and he was always the first to do so.”

Though Bruno Barreiro was born in Miami, his “big brother” fled Cuba as a child.

Gus lived with his mother for most of the school year, Bruno said. But the two spent most of their summers together in childhood.

As adults, they shared a passion for politics and civic engagement. When Bruno left his District 107 legislative seat in 1998 to run for the County Commission, Gus ran for the open seat, and won.

Bruno said he spoke with his brother two days ago, mostly about their health. Bruno had just undergone hernia surgery, and was recovering. “We also spoke a little bit about politics,” he said. “Somehow that wound its way into our conversation.”

Gus had been pondering a run for the School Board, his brother said. “He would have fit perfectly into the school system. I always envisioned that for him. It was the perfect position for his passion.”

Barreiro had attended a small Wisconsin liberal arts college, called Mount Senario College, on a football scholarship, playing linebacker. The school specialized in criminal justice, public administration and business administration degrees. While he was there, Barreiro began working at a group home for troubled boys, and later operated a program. Working with the teens changed him, and Barreiro began a career as a juvenile justice administrator and children’s advocate.

Two cellmates of Omar Paisley, a teen who died in a juvenile detention facility from a ruptured appendix, spoke in September 2003 before a House committee on juvenile justice that met in the Miami-Dade Commission chambers. On the dais were, from left, Chairman Rep. Gus Barreiro, staff member David De La Paz and Rep. Gus Bilirakis. Flanked by the cellmate was Dr. Mary Louise Cole, executive director of Bay Point Schools. Barreiro, a champion of vulnerable children, just died of a heart attack. nuri vallbona

When Omar Paisley, an Opa-locka teen who had been charged with battery, died of a ruptured appendix at the Miami lockup in 2003, Barreiro was outraged. Records showed the 17-year-old had suffered for three days, begging lockup workers to take him to a hospital. Barreiro, a Republican, convinced then-House Speaker Johnnie Byrd, also a Republican, to allow him to hold hearings.

Barreiro and Gelber were briefed about Omar’s death at a private meeting, Gelber recalls. Juvenile justice administrators asked the two lawmakers to keep quiet about what they had learned. “Gus was so offended. We held an impromptu press conference when we went out the door.”

The hearings were an embarrassment for Gov. Jeb Bush and the majority party, resulting in the resignation of Bush’s juvenile justice chief — but Barreiro kept pushing until a host of reforms were imposed.

“Jeb was mad at us. We put [then-Juvenile Justice Secretary William ‘Bill’ Bankhead] through the ringer,” said J.C. Planas, a Republican lawmaker from Miami who also served on the investigative panel.

“It’s probably one of my proudest moments,” Planas said of the group’s oversight of DJJ. “Three people quit rather than testify before us..”

Barreiro broke ranks with his party again three years later when 14-year-old Martin Lee Anderson was restrained to death at a military-style boot camp in the Panhandle. The events leading up to Martin’s death were recorded on video at the Bay County Boot Camp, but the Bush administration had refused to release it.

Barreiro secured a private viewing of the video, and invited Gelber to join him. His quotes to the Miami Herald that day — he said Martin had been “flung around like a rag doll” — set in motion a chain of events that prompted lawmakers to shutter all military-style camps in Florida.

After viewing the video, “I said to him, ‘Gus, I think people need to know this’,” Gelber said. “Gus said ‘Damn right they’re gonna know it. Everybody’s gonna know it’.”

For a decade, Barreiro was the go-to guy for community leaders in Miami-Dade and elsewhere who needed state dollars to fund or improve a children’s program. But Barreiro didn’t just find money, said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jeri Beth Cohen.

When judges in Miami were trying to create the Girls Alternative Progarm, or GAP, a mentorship program for female juvenile offenders, they asked Barreiro to find seed money from the Legislature.

“Not only did he get the money from the Legislature, he came over into the detention center and sat down with the girls and talked with them,” Cohen said.

“This is not something that came to him late in life,” Cohen said. “He had an abiding commitment to helping children and adolescents through troubled times. He has been a tremendous champion. We lost one of the great children’s advocates in the state.”

Planas, who served with Barreiro in the Legislature beginning in 2002 — he retired in 2010 — said his former colleague was a champion for kids virtually nobody else cared about.

“The public doesn’t give a crap,” said Planas. “A lot of people want to write off these kids.”