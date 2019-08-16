A left-handed man walked into a fishing store. He left with a ‘large bulge,’ cops say

It’s hard out there for lefties.

On Tuesday, lefties were celebrated on International Lefthanders Day.

The following day, one southpaw into a legal jam.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Wednesday arrested Justin Kinnison in a theft of a fishing reel.

Surveillance video provided to authorities shows the 43-year-old walking into Armed Anglers store in Holiday, and place something into his front pocket. Kinnison is then seen passing the register with a “large bulge” in his pants, and exit the business.

An employee later found a rod that the defendant was looking at in the video, but it was missing a reel.

The complaint says Kinnison later admitted to authorities that he took the device valued at $148.

The 43-year-old outdoorsman explained that when he realized that the rod he had recently purchased was for a righty, he went back to pinch one for a lefty.

He was arrested on a charge of retail petit theft and booked into the Pasco County Jail.