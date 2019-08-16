Florida

Customer didn’t get his filet-o-fish so he ‘pitched a fit’ at McDonald’s, cops say

Manatee

To be fair, the McDonald’s filet-o-fish is delicious, but a Manatee County suspect took his craving too far at the McDonald’s in the 8000 block of Lockwood Ridge Road on Aug. 11, deputies say.

According to an incident report, a deputy arrived at the McDonald’s around midnight and spoke to staff who said, “a crazed customer,” did not get the filet-o-fish he ordered in his takeout bag while going through the drive-thru and commenced to “pitch a fit.”

Deputies say the man pulled up, exited his car, grabbed a shopping cart and began, “bashing it into the side of the victim’s car,” causing about $2,000 in damages.

The report did not indicate if the victim was an employee or if the Bradenton woman was just another customer in the drive-thru lane.

A witness, as well as the victim, told deputies they have no idea who the suspect is, but when captured, he faces a felony criminal mischief charge.

