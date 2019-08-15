Active shooter at Pensacola grocery store stopped by deputies, sheriff’s office says

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped an active shooter who opened fire at customers inside a Pensacola grocery store Thursday afternoon. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Escambia County deputies successfully stopped an active shooter at a local grocery store Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a man began firing at customers inside Grocery Advantage on the 4300-block of Lillian Highway.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly before 3 p.m. and returned fire, neutralizing the threat.

“I know I speak not only for the sheriff’s office but all citizens of Escambia County, in thanking the fine men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and courage,” Sheriff David Morgan said in a tweeted statement.

No civilians or law enforcement personnel were injured. The shooter, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.