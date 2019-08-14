He wanted the kids to quiet down — so he used nunchucks and roach spray, police say

Larry Adams Volusia County Corrections

Don’t pull out nunchucks unless you know how to use them.

Larry Adams, 61, was arrested Monday on aggravated assault and battery charges after Daytona Beach police say he used roach spray and nun chucks on teenagers. The nunchucks ricocheted and hit Adams’ forehead.

According to the charging affidavit, the teenagers were celebrating an 18th birthday in the parking lot of Adams’ apartment building in Daytona Beach around 1 a.m. Monday. One of the teenagers, who was playing music from her car, had already been advised to keep the noise down when Adams emerged from his apartment.

Police said Adams began cursing at the teenagers and threatened to shoot them. As the dispute escalated, Adams aimed and fired a can of roach spray.

Then Adams pulled out the nunchucks. The affidavit states Adams struck the teenager’s vehicle but the nunchucks ricocheted and hit him in the head.

When police arrived, they searched his apartment and found the nunchucks, an empty can of roach spray and a loaded semiautomatic handgun magazine.

Adams was arrested and transported to Branch Jail. Court records show that he posted his $10,000 bail Tuesday evening.