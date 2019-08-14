‘I’d pay 100 billion for the deaths of every black officer.’ Man threatens cops and soldiers, cops say

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Guinn, 33, sent rambling emails that threatened black police officers and anybody who lives on military bases to Iberia Bank’s CEO. Nassau County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man told a bank CEO that he would pay billions for the deaths of every black police officer, deputies said.

On Aug. 9, Nassau County deputies responded to reports of a man violating a court-ordered injunction, according to a sheriff’s office report.

While in route, deputies learned the Nassau County man, Richard Guinn, had been sending emails over the past few years to the CEO of Iberia Bank, a corporation whose headquarters is in Louisiana. The bank has branches in Florida.

Deputies said the emails were mostly rambling, but some made threats toward police officers and “security bases” in Nassau County, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville and Georgia. Nassau is part of the Jacksonville metropolitan area.

“I’d pay 100 billion for the deaths of every black officer....” he wrote in one email.

Guinn also said in the email that “all bases and people that live in them must be executed.”

Deputies took Guinn into custody. He was in a home that belonged to a relative who had an active injunction against Guinn. The order of protection, active since 2013, restricted Guinn from being within 500 feet of the home, deputies said.

Guinn, 33, was charged with aggravated staking, threat against a public official, written threat to kill and corruption by threat.

He has been found guilty in nine cases since 2006 — some involving resisting officers, stalking, domestic violence and battery.

In one case earlier this year, Guinn told deputies he would get people to harm them as they tried to arrest him.

Guinn remains in a Nassau County jail on a $110,006.00 bond.