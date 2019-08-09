She began ‘maliciously’ spitting on her husband and wouldn’t stop, Florida cops say

Laura Jean Girchardt

A fight between a Florida couple took an unfortunate turn Thursday night.

Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to a home in Holiday around 11:30 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laura Jean Girchardt was arguing with her husband about household chores such as cleaning the home and planting plants in the front yard.

As the spat escalated, “the defendant in frustration began to spit on the victim continuously even when being advised to stop.”

The husband told authorities that Girchardt said, “I’ll spit on you whenever I want,” read the complaint.

During the interview, the wife, 58, eventually admitted to authorities what she had done.

The cosmetologist was placed under arrest for “maliciously and knowingly” spitting at her husband on a charge of domestic battery.

She remains behind bars on no bond.