What was that strange light in the sky? It was a rocket, and you captured it

NASA launched its Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on August 8, 2019. Bradenton Herald readers sent in video of what they saw of the launch.

What was that strange streak in the sky early Thursday morning? It was a rocket launching from Cape Canaveral, and it has Floridians talking.

The Atlas V rocket is carrying the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. This type of satellite provides “high-secure jam-proof connectivity” between the U.S. and deployed military forces, according to the rocket’s website.

Early risers were able to witness the rocket blazing through the sky and hundreds took to social media to share their views.

Photos from the Bradenton Herald show some wicked golden streaks of light filling the sky. Kind of looks like Wonder Woman’s lasso of truth, doesn’t it?

Chris Shaberts took this picture of the Atlas V rocket leaving a trail of golden light in Bradenton. Chris Shaberts via Bradenton Herald

Other pics make it look like a burst of blueish energy, like this one taken by Darlene Goff in Bradenton. Are we sure we didn’t witness some type of alien battle?

Darlene Goff took a picture of the Atlas V lighting up Bradenton’s sky early Thursday morning in a cool blue shade. Darlene Goff via Bradenton Herald

It was even spotted in Key West.

Great video of the Atlas V rocket as seen from the Florida Keys! The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral at 613 am this morning. Video courtesy of Tracy Key. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #AtlasV #CapeCanaveral pic.twitter.com/VuD1RtISrO — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 8, 2019

Originally scheduled to launch at 5:44 a.m., liftoff was delayed after the rocket experienced two technical issues. It officially took off at 6:13 a.m. and will be traveling through space on a six-hour mission to deliver the satellite, according to the United Launch Alliance.

Our official liftoff time was 6:13:00:246 a.m. EDT. pic.twitter.com/aJ4VVytCtH — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 8, 2019

The launch also marks the 80th Atlas V mission since its inaugural launch in 2002 and comes a day after the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

If you missed the launch, you can watch it on the United Launch Alliance’s Youtube.

Called Atlas V, the rocket successfully launched early Thursday morning after experiencing a slight delay for technical issues.