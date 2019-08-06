Florida governor orders state criminal probe into Jeffrey Epstein case

The story behind a Palm Beach sex offender’s remarkable deal Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered a state criminal probe into the actions of the Palm Beach sheriff and the former Palm Beach state attorney’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein underage sex trafficking case.

DeSantis’ move comes as Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has come under increasing scrutiny for his decision in 2008 to give Epstein, a politically connected multimillionaire, unusually lenient work release privileges even though he was a convicted sex offender who had been accused of molesting dozens of underage girls.

Epstein, 66, is now under indictment in New York, charged with sex trafficking minors — both in Palm Beach and in Manhattan, where Epstein owns sprawling homes. Epstein was investigated in Palm Beach, starting in 2006, but then-State Attorney Barry Krischer wanted to charge him with a misdemeanor.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has tried to quell criticism of his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein matter by ordering an internal investigation of his subordinates. Taylor Jones Palm Beach Post

The case was transferred to the FBI, which discovered even more victims, and federal investigators gathered enough corroborating evidence to fill a 53-page federal indictment. The indictment, however, was inexplicably shelved under then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who signed off on an agreement that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser charges in state court in Palm Beach.

As part of the deal, Epstein was jailed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County stockade. But within a few months, he was allowed to have his own driver pick him up and take him to an office he had set up in West Palm Beach, where he spent up to 12 hours a day, six days a week.

An image of Jeffrey Epstein from March 28, 2017.

In November, the Miami Herald published a multipart series of articles, Perversion of Justice, that raised new questions about case. Federal prosecutors credited the investigation when they announced Epstein’s arrest early last month. Days later, Acosta, who had become President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor, resigned his post amid a rising chorus of criticism.

Bradshaw has been under fire for his approval of the work release program despite objections from the lead federal prosecutor who handled the case, Maria Villafaña, who worked on Acosta’s staff. Bradshaw ordered an internal affairs investigation into the work release last month, then announced he would conduct his own criminal probe.

But State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, petitioned the Republican governor to ask the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to undertake the investigation, pointing out that Bradshaw — as head of the agency — had an inherent conflict of interest. Book is herself a sexual assault survivor and an advocate for child abuse victims,

DeSantis, in announcing the investigation Tuesday, said he was doing so at the behest of Bradshaw, who in a letter to the governor Tuesday said he would cooperate with the state probe.

“I believe the public interest would be best served by an FDLE-led investigation examining every aspect of the Epstein case, from court sentencing to incarceration,’’ Bradshaw wrote.

DeSantis assigned the 19th Judicial Circuit, in neighboring Martin County, to oversee the criminal investigation.