Former mayor pleads guilty in Tallahassee public corruption probe

A Former Tallahassee mayor and his former chief of staff pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to three federal charges relating to fraud in a federal corruption probe.

Scott Maddox and aide Paige Carter-Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion for bribes paid by ride-share company Uber, an FBI front company and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government for failing to report income to the IRS, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

They have also promised to fully cooperate with prosecutors in the ongoing investigation in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to drop 39 of the 44 counts.

The plea comes almost a week after Maddox’s lawyers filed a request in federal court to change his plea.

Maddox, who chaired the state Democratic Party from 2002 to 2005 and served as Tallahassee’s mayor from 1997 to 2003, was indicted in December as part of an FBI probe into corruption at Tallahassee City Hall.

Each faces a maximum of 45 years in prison, according to WCTV. Their sentencing is Nov. 29.

