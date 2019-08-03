Palm Beach substitute teacher did more than tutor high school boy. They feel in love, cops say

Stacy Cabral, a 23-year-old who worked as a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County, has been arrested on charges she had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student she tutored, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

After evolving from being a 16-year-old boy’s substitute teacher to his tutor to something inappropriately sexual, a Palm Beach woman went from the schoolhouse to the jailhouse when deputies found more than 100 texts, calls, sexual pictures and video between the two, deputies said.

The 16-year-old boy’s mother hired Stacy Cabral, 23, to tutor her son around May 13, deputies said. At the time, Cabral was a substitute teacher at his Palm Beach high school, according to a Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office report.

Several tutoring sessions were set up and happened at Lantana Library.

Four days after the mother hired Cabral, she began to get suspicious of an inappropriate relationship between Cabral and her son. She found text messages and photos that she believed were sexual in nature, deputies said.

The mother told Cabral that she found the “behavior, photos and sexual language” between the two and that her tutoring services were no longer needed.

Cabral responded in a text saying, “Yes ma’am. I am so sorry. I will stay away from you both and never speak with you again. I am quitting my job effective immediately. I am so sorry.”

She continued with, “I am unfit as far as teaching goes. I do want to inform you that I have never conducted myself this way before (not that it excuses my behavior) but there was never been another child and there never will be.”

On May 24, the mother saw a call on her son’s phone between him and Cabral at 1:05 a.m. She tracked her son’s phone and found him at Cabral’s home.

Cabral and the boy came outside and were confronted by the mother.

That same day deputies interviewed the boy. He admitted to deputies that his relationship escalated from teacher and student to “feelings for each other,” deputies said.

Cabral had ordered an Uber for him to go to her house when the mother had confronted him, the boy told deputies.

He told them Cabral had quit her job as a substitute teacher so that they could “continue dating.”

The sheriff’s office report said, “[The boy] is in love with Cabral and provided minimal details about his relationship with her.”

When the boy let deputies download information off his phone, he told them he had send photos of his genitals to Cabral.

A later subpoena of Cabral’s phone found 94 calls and/or text messages between Cabral and the boy between May 11 and May 24, deputies said.

There were also more than 30 images and videos of Cabral naked and masturbating.

When deputies interviewed Cabral they said she confessed to having an inappropriate romantic relationship with the boy. She described the relationship as hugging, kissing, holding hands and oral sex.

She also said they would spend hours on the phone and sometime would become sexual.

Cabral faces charges of electronic transmission of harmful material to a minor, solicitation of a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and authority figure soliciting and engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

She was released Friday.