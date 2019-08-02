Palm Beach sheriff who OK’d Jeffrey Epstein’s work release now wants program reviewed

Where are they now? The biggest players in the Jeffrey Epstein case The girls who were abused by Jeffrey Epstein and the cops who championed their cause remain angry over what they regard as a gross injustice, while Epstein's employees and those who engineered his non-prosecution agreement have prospered. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The girls who were abused by Jeffrey Epstein and the cops who championed their cause remain angry over what they regard as a gross injustice, while Epstein's employees and those who engineered his non-prosecution agreement have prospered.

Under fire for his decision 10 years ago to let Jeffrey Epstein out on work release despite dozens of allegations that the multimillionaire sexually abused underage girls, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw called for an independent review of the work release program for detainees at his jail.

Until the review by the Criminal Justice Commission of Palm Beach County is complete, Bradshaw will not allow new detainees to enter the program, effective immediately, said a spokesperson in a press release late Friday afternoon.

A Florida state senator, Lauren Book, has asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to order the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to independently investigate Bradshaw’s handling of Epstein. Bradshaw had previously announced an internal affairs investigation of his subordinates who oversaw the arrangement. He later announced that the IA probe had become a criminal matter.

Ric Bradshaw, sheriff of Palm Beach County when Jeffrey Epstein was incarcerated and still sheriff, said his office will investigate its own handling of the multimillionaire's work release.

The moves by Bradshaw, including the latest one, fall considerably short of what Book, herself a sex abuse survivor, has sought.

Neither Book nor DeSantis could be reached late Friday.

Bradshaw has faced escalating criticism over his handling of Epstein since the part-time Palm Beach resident — he also owns homes in Manhattan, Paris, New Mexico and on his private island in the Caribbean — spent a year in the county jail on prostitution-related charges. While serving the time, the hedge fund manager was permitted to leave the county stockade for 12 hours a day, six days a week, whisked away by his valet to a well-appointed downtown West Palm Beach office. He was accompanied by a deputy whose salary he paid.

Epstein, now 66, went to jail rather than state prison only because of a controversial deal worked out between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern Florida and Epstein’s lawyers. Under the agreement, prosecutors would not pursue a much more serious 53-page federal sex trafficking indictment.

Months after the Miami Herald published Perversion of Justice, a series of stories examining the so-called non-prosecution agreement — including a demand by Epstein’s legal team that his victims not be informed of it — the the FBI arrested Epstein on sex trafficking charges involving his activities in New York and Florida. He is being held in a Manhattan jail, awaiting trial.

Then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who agreed to shelve the indictment a decade ago, resigned last month under withering criticism as President Donald Trump’s labor secretary.

Under the sheriff’s current work release program, “inmates are allowed to exit the facility for work or training activities but must return at a designated time for nightly housing,” states the Sheriff’s Office website. The ultimate goal for the program is to reintegrate inmates to society on “an incremental basis.”

The Criminal Justice Commission will review eligibility criteria for the program, conditions for participants and supervision protocols. The CJC will also measure the program against established best practices for work release programs and analyze the cost effectiveness of the program.

Last month, Bradshaw, a Democrat, launched the internal investigation in hopes of quelling some of the criticism.