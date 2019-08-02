A McDonald’s employee told a paramedic, ‘We don’t serve your kind.’ That was a problem

A McDonald’s employee was fired after refusing to serve a paramedic on Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to a corporate post.

“We don’t serve your kind here,” the paramedic, Anthony Quinn, said the employee told his partner after refusing to allow them to use the bathroom or order food.

Quinn, who works for Sunstar Paramedics, detailed the Wednesday night incident in a Facebook review. He said that he came in to the Madiera Beach McDonald’s in uniform, and the employee told him “we don’t accept officers here” or “anyone with a badge.” Five minutes later, his partner was denied as well.

“Corporate will be notified,” Quinn wrote.

Faster than Quinn could notify the company, someone else who saw his post sent a Facebook message to Caspers Company, which manages the McDonald’s location, according to company spokesman Dustin Portillo.

Caspers Company put out a statement on its Facebook page Thursday morning apologizing for the “unfortunate” incident and announcing that the employee has been fired.

“What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders,” the statement read. “We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology.”

Last month, Starbucks apologized after an employee in Arizona asked a group of police officers to leave the store.