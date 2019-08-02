Florida

Baby found dead at a Florida Catholic charities housing center

A baby was found dead in Vero Beach on Friday morning, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby was found at the Samaritan Center at 3650 41st St.

The center is a long-term transitional residential facility for homeless families. Managed by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, it’s funded by several Catholic diocesan parishes, other community churches, private foundations and donors, according to the center’s website.

Deputies are investigating. The center declined to comment.

