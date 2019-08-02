Baby found dead at a Florida Catholic charities housing center

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A baby was found dead in Vero Beach on Friday morning, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby was found at the Samaritan Center at 3650 41st St.

The center is a long-term transitional residential facility for homeless families. Managed by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, it’s funded by several Catholic diocesan parishes, other community churches, private foundations and donors, according to the center’s website.

Deputies are investigating. The center declined to comment.

@IRCSheriff deputies and detectives on scene of an infant death at the Samaritan Center 3650 41st Street. Still in the initial investigative actions. More as it becomes available. — IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) August 2, 2019

