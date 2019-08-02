A man broke into a house, showered — then sat naked on the porch to wait, Fla. cops say

Brian Mundy Volusia County Corrections

There are a lot of things nobody wants to come home to — but a strange naked man has to be at the top of the list.

Brian Mundy, 31, was arrested earlier this week after authorities say he broke into a Volusia County home, showered, then sat on the back porch naked.

At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a call about an unknown man who taking a shower in their home. When deputies responded to the call, they found Mundy on the back porch in his birthday suit.

According to the incident report, Mundy had hopped the back fence and entered the DeLand home through an unlocked back door. He then took a Gatorade out of the fridge, then stripped and hopped into the shower.

When one of the residents tried to enter the bathroom, he stumbled upon Mundy — and let him have it.

“He yelled at him to exit the residence,” wrote the deputy in his report, “to which [Mundy] then went to the back porch, and sat on the porch.”

When deputies arrived, Mundy was still there waiting for them. He was arrested and charged with occupied burglary and indecent exposure.

Mundy, who also had an active warrant for retail theft at the time of the arrest, is being held at a Volusia County jail without bond.

Records show Mundy has prior convictions for two separate incidents involving drug trafficking and petit theft.