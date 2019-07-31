A couple was arguing over a video game. Then he attacked her with a door, FL cops say

George Stubbs

A lovers’ quarrel turned extremely physical in Vero Beach, Florida, on Friday evening.

According to a police report from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call made contact with an “agitated” individual outside the house.

The man, later identified as George Stubbs, explained that he and his live-in girlfriend had gotten into a “heated argument” over a video game.

The 18-year-old said as the fight escalated, his girlfriend began to “get in his face” and slap his arm.

The alleged victim, who was “hysterical” and “fearful,” read the report, told officers a different version of the fight. She said she did not initiate the argument, and that Stubbs became angry when she would not pay attention to him while she was playing the game.

The woman said he grabbed her, threw her on the bed, yelling “What the f--- is wrong with you?”

Stubbs then got up from the bed, tore the closet door off the hinges and threw it at her, hitting her mouth, said the complaint.

Officers observed a large white closet door, weighing between 40 and 50 pounds, lying on the floor of the bedroom, where the victim said the attack occurred. There were also splintered pieces of the door littered about the scene.

When asked why he threw the door at his girlfriend, Stubbs replied, “I was getting mad and she wouldn’t leave me alone.”

The victim had swelling and a laceration on her lip consistent with her statement. Officers observed no injuries on Stubbs.

The Florida man was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. He remains behind bars at the Indian River County Jail on $10,000 bond.