Did Jeffrey Epstein try to kill himself? He and his lawyer, back in court, aren’t saying

For the first time since he was found semi-conscious in his jail cell with telltale bruise marks on his neck, accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein appeared in a Manhattan court room.

Epstein — onetime friend of the rich and powerful, including current President Donald Trump and past President Bill Clinton — learned Wednesday that he will not face trial until at least next June.

The multimillionaire part-time resident of Palm Beach sat subdued in front of U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman. The 66-year-old defendant wore dark blue jail scrubs and glasses.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday, July 6, 2019, when he arrived at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on his private jet.

His lawyer, Martin Weinberg, declined to reveal any details about the incident at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which occurred July 23, including whether it was a suicide attempt, an attack by a fellow detainee or something else. His client is being held without bond.

Wednesday’s hearing in New York City lasted just 15 minutes.

Epstein, a financier who owns homes around the world, including a waterfront estate in Palm Beach, was arrested July 6, nearly eight months after the Miami Herald published Perversion of Justice, a two-year investigation of a much-reviled secret plea deal in 2007-2008 that spared Epstein a sweeping federal indictment despite allegations of sexual abuse by nearly three dozen underage girls.

He had just arrived from France at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport on his private jet when authorities met him and took him into custody.

During the early and mid-2000s, Epstein allegedly ran what amounted to a sexual pyramid scheme, using recruiters to lure girls as young as 14 to his lavish Palm Beach and Manhattan mansions with the promise that they would receive $200 to give a man a massage. The girls have alleged that they were coerced into sex.

The girls were paid additional money if they would recruit other girls, police and court records allege. Epstein had assistants schedule as many as three visits a day.

Rather than face federal charges that could have put him away for life, Epstein pleaded guilty in state court to minor prostitution charges and served just a year in the county stockade — which permitted him to leave the lockup for his luxurious downtown West Palm Beach office for 12 hours a day, six days a week. This “work release” arrangement, highly unusual for a sex offender, is now under criminal investigation by order of the Palm Beach sheriff, Ric Bradshaw, who oversees the stockade and approved the work release.

Ric Bradshaw, sheriff of Palm Beach County when Jeffrey Epstein was incarcerated and still sheriff, said his office will investigate its own handling of the multimillionaire’s work release. Epstein was allowed 12 hours a day, six days a week of freedom despite allegations from three dozen underage girls that he had molested them. Taylor Jones Palm Beach Post

Although Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said it is important to move swiftly ahead with Epstein’s court case, his defense attorney said he needs time in light of the approximately one million pages of documents that comprise the evidence collected against his client.

In the meantime, Epstein will be given a chance to argue that the non-prosecution agreement, executed in 2008, gave him, his schedulers, his alleged madam and others immunity from federal charges and that the new charges constitute impermissible double jeopardy.

In its series of articles, the Herald highlighted the role of Alexander Acosta, then-U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, in approving the immunity agreement, including a controversial stipulation that Epstein’s accusers not be told of the arrangement. Facing searing criticism after Epstein’s arrest, Acosta resigned his post as President Trump’s labor secretary.