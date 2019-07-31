It took 4 cops to wrangle an alligator in the rain. ‘My husband could have done it himself’

Small alligator captured in rainy parking lot in Florida It took four men to wrangle a small alligator that was writhing around a parking lot in the rain in Davenport, Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It took four men to wrangle a small alligator that was writhing around a parking lot in the rain in Davenport, Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Another day in Florida. Another alligator sighting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of a small gator being wrangled in the pouring rain in a parking lot in Davenport.

According to the caption, the clip was sent to the the sheriff’s office from a bystander who watched the action go down.

The clip starts with the reptile slithering around in a large puddle in between two parked cars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It took four men — two troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and two Polk deputies — to subdue the writhing gator and wrap its mouth. They surround the gator, which thrashes its tail, then throw a blanket over its head wrap its mouth.

The deputies got soaked, the FHP guys not so much.

“Mad props to FHP for the assist,” reads the sheriff’s office caption, which jokingly adds, “Notice they’re wearing rain slickers while our guys in green are braving the Florida rain.”

Commenters had a field day.

“Four grown men to get that little baby gator. Come on, my husband could have done it by himself.”

“Clearly the situation called for true investigators.”

“They are telling each other, ‘This is how I’ve seen it done on TV.’”

The alligator’s fate is unclear.