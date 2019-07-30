Florida

A body was just found inside a Florida jail’s waiting room, cops say

A dead body was found inside the Charlotte County Jail’s visitation center Tuesday morning.
A body was found Tuesday morning inside the Charlotte County Jail’s visitation center.

A jail worker stumbled across the body during morning patrol at the Punta Gorda jail, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was by a row of benches that act as the building’s waiting room for recently released detainees and those waiting to pick someone up, according to a news release. Investigators are on site. Jail visitation will be closed at least until 1 p.m.

“At this time it does not appear that there was any other person involved in the death,” the office said in a statement.

The dead person’s identity has not been released. Officials are working on notifying family.

