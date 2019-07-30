Watch two burglars steal 48 guns from a Florida gun shop

Two burglars stole 48 guns from a Florida gun shop Live Oak police are looking for two burglars who stole 48 guns from Pro Arms gun shop earlier this month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Live Oak police are looking for two burglars who stole 48 guns from Pro Arms gun shop earlier this month.

Two burglars made quick work of a gun shop in Live Oak when they stole 48 guns earlier this month.

Live Oak police released surveillance video of the pair breaking into Pro Arms gun shop on July 14.

Once the two broke in, one quickly hopped over the counter and put guns in a bag, the video shows. The other used what looks like a sledge hammer to break cases.

One of the men had a light on his head, which blinded the cameras and makes his face hard to see, while his partner was masking his face with a hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Live Oak police department at 386-362-7463.