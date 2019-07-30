Florida
Swimmers were scalloping off the coast. Then a gator started chasing them, cops say
A pesky gator was captured after officials say it began “chasing swimmers” near Port Richey.
The swimmers were scalloping at Durney Key — a small island about a mile off the coast — when the alligator went after them, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
After recieving a call about the chase, Pasco maritime deputies worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and a trapper to safely capture the reptile.
No injuries were reported. ‘
The alligator will be harvested for its meat and hide, according to a Pasco spokesman.
