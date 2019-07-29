Florida

Five whales beached themselves on a Florida shore. Wildlife officials are investigating

Multiple agencies are responding to five beached whales on Redington Beach.
Multiple agencies are responding to five beached whales on Redington Beach. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Five short-finned pilot whales beached themselves on Redington Beach Monday morning, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman.

A tweet posted by the Pinella County Sheriff’s Office shows officials examining the beached whales under tents and canopies.

beached whales 1.jfif
Five short-finned pilot whales beached themselves on Redington Beach Monday morning, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Besides Pinella deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and marine biologists from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium also responded to the scene.

The condition of the whales is still unknown.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

Flagler Beach Police Department released video of a sperm whale calf that washed up on shore near Flagler Beach on Wednesday. The sperm whale calf died and was taken to Marineland for examination.

By

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  