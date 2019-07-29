A deadly mosquito-borne virus was found in Florida. Here’s how to avoid it

Fight mosquitoes with these simple tips Fight mosquitoes inside and outside with a few simple tips. Remember to cover windows with screens, remove standing water, and cover your skin with long sleeves shirt and pants. And don't forget insect repellent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fight mosquitoes inside and outside with a few simple tips. Remember to cover windows with screens, remove standing water, and cover your skin with long sleeves shirt and pants. And don't forget insect repellent.

Health officials are seeing an increase of a deadly mosquito-borne virus in a Central Florida county and are asking everyone to cover up and drain water.

The health department in Alachua County,the Gainesville area that’s home to the University of Florida, warned people last week about the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and that the “ risk of transmission to humans has increased.”

Commonly referred to as “Triple E,” the rare mosquito-transmitted virus affects the central nervous system of humans and animals. Considered to be one of the more serious mosquito-borne virus diseases, it can lead to death or brain damage, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The mosquitoes that carry this virus only feed on birds, but occasionally, other mosquitoes who feed on humans and other mammals— like horses— get infected and start to pass it on.

What are the ‘Triple E’ symptoms?

Most people who become infected never get symptoms, the health department said, but those who do will notice them 4 to 10 days after being bit by the infected mosquito.

Symptoms can be mild flu-like like fevers, headaches and sore throats. If your central nervous system becomes infected, you will get fevers, severe headaches and will quickly fall into a seizure or coma, according to the health department.

Who is at risk?

Anyone can get the “Triple E” virus, but health officials say the risk is higher for young children and those who are older than 55.

Those living, visiting or spending time outdoors in an area where the disease is common also have a higher chance of becoming infected. So does anyone who spends time caring for infected birds.

Typically, the disease is found in North America, Central and South America and the Caribbean. In the United States, most reported cases are from the eastern seaboard states, the Gulf Coast and some inland Midwestern areas.

Here’s how you can decrease your chances of getting the infection

Drain any standing water you find in or near your home.

This includes water from vases, buckets, bird baths and trash can. Studies show that female mosquitoes prefer to lay eggs in water that collects or is stored in man-made containers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends you empty and scrub any water-holding container once a week. They also recommend you turn over, cover or throw out these types of containers. This also includes bird baths and pet water bowls.

If anything is broken in your home like a window or door, cover it with a screen to keep them out.

For those who use a tarp to protect their car or boat, Alachua’s Department of Health recommends you use a tarp that doesn’t accumulate water.

Health officials are also advising those with plastic swimming pools to empty out the water when it’s not being used and for those with swimming pools to keep it properly chlorinated and maintained.

Cover your skin

While Florida’s summer heat might make this difficult, anyone planning on being outside or working in an area where mosquitoes are present should cover up as much as they can. Wear socks, long sleeve shirts and pants.

You should also use put mosquito repellent on your clothes and any bare skin.

Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective, according to the health department’s website.

Is there a vaccine?

Not for humans. Vaccines do exist for horses, which is one of the animals most commonly infected by the virus, and there are a few off-label vaccines for other commonly infected animals like ostriches and llamas.

The best defense humans have at this moment, according to heath officials, is taking preventive measures.

So far, there have been no reported cases in Alachua county, WCJB reports.

If you think you may have fallen ill, contact your doctor for a blood or spinal fluid test.

To learn more about the Triple E virus, visit the CDC website.

