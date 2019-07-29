He was her caretaker. But he left his 94-year-old mom on the sofa for a month, cops say

Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office came upon a horrific scene in a Hudson, Florida, home on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the deputies were doing a welfare check at the house where a 94-year-old woman was living with her 47-year-old son, Randall Curtis Caraway.

The report says the elderly woman was found curled up in a fetal position on a couch in the living room that was soiled with bodily fluids, feces and filth.

Medical staff evaluated the woman on site, and observed “fecal matter caked on her skin” and “stage two bed sores,” meaning she hadn’t moved from her position or been washed in likely a month, said the report.

Caraway admitted to deputies that he was her legal guardian and, despite receiving his mother’s income of $1,250 a month, plus another $650 from other resources, he had not paid the utilities or rent in months. The report does not say if the utilities were turned off for lack of payment.

“The defendant was unable to account for where the money went or how it was spent in the care of his mother.”

The woman was taken to an area medical center for further evaluation.

Caraway was booked into the Land O Lakes jail and charged with neglect and exploitation of an elderly person on $10,000 bond.