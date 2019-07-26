‘I saw the hole in my neck.’ Florida man stabbed in throat by his own pool furniture

Simple steps to “Pool Safely” and prevent accidents this summer Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives.

Charlie Lee of Bradenton was lucky to survive a freak accident earlier this week when he was stabbed in the throat by his own pool furniture.

Lee detailed the accident on his Facebook page July 23, noting he was moving a poolside chaise lounger when a heavy gust of wind blew through.

The wind caught the underside of the lounger and acted like a sail, causing Lee to lose his balance. He fell into his pool with the lounger and that’s when things got surreal.

“The lounger punctured and lacerated my throat down a big knuckle deep and 3 inches wide,” Lee wrote on his page. “I realized I might be in trouble.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lee said the lounger’s leg missed his carotid artery by about 2 centimeters, as well as the primary muscle used for speaking.

Fortunately for Lee, one of his neighbors is critical care nurse Tracy Craley Knapp Freeman who Lee thanks for her fast-acting, calming method of care that helped stabilize him at the scene until paramedics arrived.

“You are my hero,” Lee told Knapp.

Neither Knapp nor Lee immediately returned requests for comments on Friday, but Lee said on Facebook that he continues to improve, “with a lesson learned.”

Lee is the special teams coordinator for the Southwest Florida Gladiators, a competitive adult amateur football team and is a former punter and place kicker for the San Francisco 49ners.

Well wishes came pouring in from friends, family, football players and loved ones, but perhaps one summed up Lee’s experience the best when he posted, “HOLY CRAP!”

Lee responded, “That’s what I said when I saw the hole in my neck.”