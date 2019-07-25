Mom and son cashed in a winning Florida Lottery ticket. Hours later, they were arrested

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than a half-million people died from opioids between 2000 and 2015. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle of a drug addiction, we take a closer look at what happens to the body.

A drug bust ended with a woman and two Florida Lottery winners arrested Tuesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

Migdalia Cruz, 59, and her son Luis Correa, 39, were standing outside the home in Deltona when deputies arrived with a search warrant. Correa was holding three bags of drugs, which deputies said tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl.

Cruz told detectives she had just returned from Orlando, where she and her son claimed their $20,000 prize for a winning scratch-off ticket. Both were arrested on heroin-related charges.

Dana LaFlamme, 34, was arrested inside the home for violating her probation. Deputies said they found other substances inside the home, including a new legend drug.

Correa is being held on $36,000 bail, Cruz was released on $5,000 bail and LaFlamme is being held without bond, deputies said.